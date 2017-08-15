Maybe you didn't get to the library quick enough to pick up some free NASA-approved eclipse viewing glasses. Or maybe you just want to do a fun craft with the kids to experience the eclipse.

The project is NASA-approved and variations have been used for decades. (Maybe you put a big cardboard box over your head as a child to watch the 1979 eclipse.)

Here's a video -- produced by NASA -- to show you how to make your own pin projector to safely watch the eclipse on Monday: