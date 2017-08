ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich. (WXYZ) - More than 10 years after Detroit rapper Eminem bought a massive home in the suburbs, he has now put the home back on the market.

The Rochester Hills home, being sold by Coldwell Banker, is 17,500-square-feet and has five bedrooms and 10 bathrooms. He is asked $2 million for the home.

According to Curbed Detroit, the $2 million asking price is less than half of the $4.75 million he paid in 2003.

The Zillow listing says the gated mansion sits on nearly six acres and has a guard house. It also features tennis courts, a waterfall pool with spa, entertainment cabana, guest house, wild game room and private bond.

The house is being sold as-is.

For more information, click on the listing here, or call Mark Marangon at 248-408-5100.