Ex-Survivor contestant Michael Skupin sentenced to prison on possession of child porn charges

Kim Russell
5:38 AM, Dec 27, 2016
12:38 PM, Dec 27, 2016

WXYZ
(WXYZ) - Ex-Survivor contestant Michael Skupin was sentenced to prison after being convicted of possessing child pornography.

The sentencing was connected to a case that started when people accused Skupin of using his fame to convince them to invest in a Ponzi Scheme. Investigators say as they searched his computers for evidence, they found child pornography.

In November, Skupin faced trial and was convicted of four out of six charges of child pornography.  Skupin then pleaded no contest to a charge of larceny by conversion in connection to the Ponzi Scheme.  Under the plea deal, he will have to pay restitution to investors.

Today, Skupin was sentenced to 1-4 years in prison for possessing child pornography. 

