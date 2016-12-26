Officials: Heavy rain, Fraser sinkhole damage could send raw sewage into Clinton River

FRASER, Mich. (WXYZ) - Officials are telling 7 Action News that heavy rainfall, coupled with the infrastructure damage from the sinkhole in Fraser, could force them to pump raw sewage into the Clinton River at any time.

This comes hours after Fraser officials held a public meeting on Monday morning to update residents on a sinkhole that formed on Saturday.

Officials said the sinkhole, which formed under a home on Eberline Dr. near 15 Mile at Hayes, started because of a sewer pipe collapse 45 feet underground. The pipe collapse happened on Eberline Dr. The roads are still closed.

Residents on the street have been evacuated since Saturday, but will soon be allowed to re-enter their homes. There are three homes that will be deemed uninhabitable due to the sinkhole.

Officials say 15 Mile is expected to be closed between Utica and Hayes roads for several months. There is fear that the sinkhole could widen, which would affect the road.

The Fraser Mayor declared a state of emergency on Sunday, which will help the city to request special funding to address the sinkhole and related expenses.

There is also discussion about pumping raw sewage into the Clinton River near Clinton River Rd. and Garfield to avoid backup into people's basements. Right now, that re-direction has not happened, and it is being done in cooperation with the Michigan Department of Environmental Quality.

They are asking the public to avoid the area, and not to make assumptions as to what a safe area would be considered around the sinkhole.