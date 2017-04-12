Free Zumba class tonight at Cobo Center

(WXYZ) - Cobo Center will host a free Zumba class tonight with instructor Ivy Mitchell.

Mitchell is a certified instructor in the United States and Europe.

You can register online HERE or on-site beginning at 5pm. The class will start around 5:30pm and run until 7pm. A networking event follow shortly after the fitness class ends.

While the event is free, you are asked to bring donations of toiletries to help those in need. They will be collected on-site and donated to local charities.

For more information please visit the Cobo Center website.