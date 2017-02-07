General Motors to announce 2016 earnings report today

DETROIT (WXYZ) - General Motors Co. is set to announce its 2016 earnings report this morning.

The automaker is expected to report sales of around $41 billion.

We're also expecting to learn more about the profit-sharing checks GM workers will be receiving.

Last month, both Fiat Chrysler and Ford released their final numbers.

Ford's 56,000 hourly U.A.W. employees will be getting a profit-sharing check of $9,000.

Fiat Chrysler workers will receive a check of around $5,000.

When GM's final numbers are released, we'll also learn if it will take the title of Top Selling Auto Company.

Right now, Volkswagen has the top spot.

The German automaker knocked off Toyota, who had been the top automaker for the last four years.