(WXYZ) - Habitat for Humanity Detroit is closing their two restore locations and laying off most of those employees.



The organization says they were hit hard by the loss of government funding and a decline in sponsorships.

Habitat for Humanity says they are now restructuring and we don't know exactly how many employees will be impacted.



The executive director, Ken Cockrel Jr., says for the past year he was charged with diagnosing on-going challenges and finding a sustainable course for the agency.



He says they faced several mounting financial issues on top of the lack of funding. Their homeowners had a mortgage delinquency rate of 40 percent, they have a number of empty homes and the restore locations are not profitable.



Habitat for Humanity says this plan, closing the stores and making layoffs, is part of their long-term strategic action plan to get their finances in order.



They say they do plan to continue serving Detroit, building decent affordable housing for clients and -- once they do restructure -- they want to reopen a restore location.

