Here's a list of what's coming to Little Caesars Arena so far

(WXYZ) - We're less than one month away from the opening of Little Caesars Arena, and as the arena nears completion, the list of events continues to grow.
In fact, on Monday, another concert was added to the lineup. It came just one day after the arena got its official address, 2645 Woodward Ave.
Kid Rock will open the building, followed by the Detroit Red Wings having their first preseason game on Sept. 23 and their official home opener for the 2017-18 season on Oct. 5.
Take a look at all of the concerts and events coming to Little Caesars Arena so far below, and for the Detroit Red Wings schedule, click here.