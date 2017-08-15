Here's a list of what's coming to Little Caesars Arena so far

(WXYZ) - We're less than one month away from the opening of Little Caesars Arena, and as the arena nears completion, the list of events continues to grow.

In fact, on Monday, another concert was added to the lineup. It came just one day after the arena got its official address, 2645 Woodward Ave.

Kid Rock will open the building, followed by the Detroit Red Wings having their first preseason game on Sept. 23 and their official home opener for the 2017-18 season on Oct. 5.

Take a look at all of the concerts and events coming to Little Caesars Arena so far below, and for the Detroit Red Wings schedule, click here.

Kid Rock

Thursday, Sept. 12 - 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Sept. 13 - 7 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 15 - 7 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 16 - 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Sept. 19 - 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Sept. 20 - 7 p.m.

Ed Sheeran

Wednesday, Sept. 27 - 7:30 p.m.

Paul McCartney

Sunday, Oct. 1 - 8 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 2 - 8 p.m.

WWE Hell in a Cell PPV

Sunday, Oct. 8 - 7:35 p.m.

Disney on Ice

Thursday, Oct. 12 - 7 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 13 - 11 a.m. and 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 14 - 11 a.m., 3 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 15 - 11 a.m., 3 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Imagine Dragons

Thursday, Oct. 19 - 7:30 p.m.

Fall Out Boy

Tuesday, Oct. 24 - 7 p.m.

The Eagles

Friday, Oct. 27 - 8 p.m.

Janet Jackson

Sunday, Oct. 29 - 8 p.m.

The Weeknd

Wednesday, Nov. 1 - 7:30 p.m.

Guns N' Roses

Thursday, Nov. 2 - 7:30 p.m.

Lady Gaga

Tuesday, Nov. 7 - 7:30 p.m.

Jay-Z

Saturday, Nov. 18 - 8 p.m.

Halsey

Tuesday, Nov. 21 - 7 p.m.

UFC 218 PPV

Saturday, Dec. 2 - TBA

Andrea Bocelli

Sunday, Dec. 3 - 7:30 p.m.

Katy Perry

Wednesday, Dec. 6 - 7 p.m.

College Basketball Doubleheader (Detroit Mercy vs. Michigan and Michigan State vs. Oakland University)

Saturday, Dec. 16 - TBA

Shakira

Monday, Jan. 22 - 7:30 p.m.

NCAA Tournament March Madness

Friday, March 16 and Sunday, March 18 - TBA

Lorde

Wednesday, March 28 - 7 p.m.

Harry Styles