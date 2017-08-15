Here's a list of what's coming to Little Caesars Arena so far

Max White
7:31 AM, Aug 15, 2017
(WXYZ) - We're less than one month away from the opening of Little Caesars Arena, and as the arena nears completion, the list of events continues to grow.

In fact, on Monday, another concert was added to the lineup. It came just one day after the arena got its official address, 2645 Woodward Ave.

Kid Rock will open the building, followed by the Detroit Red Wings having their first preseason game on Sept. 23 and their official home opener for the 2017-18 season on Oct. 5.

Take a look at all of the concerts and events coming to Little Caesars Arena so far below, and for the Detroit Red Wings schedule, click here.

Kid Rock

  • Thursday, Sept. 12 - 7 p.m.
  • Wednesday, Sept. 13 - 7 p.m.
  • Friday, Sept. 15 - 7 p.m.
  • Saturday, Sept. 16 - 7 p.m.
  • Tuesday, Sept. 19 - 7 p.m.
  • Wednesday, Sept. 20 - 7 p.m.

Ed Sheeran

  • Wednesday, Sept. 27 - 7:30 p.m.

Paul McCartney

  • Sunday, Oct. 1 - 8 p.m.
  • Monday, Oct. 2 - 8 p.m.

WWE Hell in a Cell PPV

  • Sunday, Oct. 8 - 7:35 p.m.

Disney on Ice

  • Thursday, Oct. 12 - 7 p.m.
  • Friday, Oct. 13 - 11 a.m. and 7 p.m.
  • Saturday, Oct. 14 - 11 a.m., 3 p.m. and 7 p.m.
  • Sunday, Oct. 15 - 11 a.m., 3 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Imagine Dragons

  • Thursday, Oct. 19 - 7:30 p.m.

Fall Out Boy

  • Tuesday, Oct. 24 - 7 p.m.

The Eagles

  • Friday, Oct. 27 - 8 p.m.

Janet Jackson

  • Sunday, Oct. 29 - 8 p.m.

The Weeknd

  • Wednesday, Nov. 1 - 7:30 p.m.

Guns N' Roses

  • Thursday, Nov. 2 - 7:30 p.m.

Lady Gaga

  • Tuesday, Nov. 7 - 7:30 p.m.

Jay-Z

  • Saturday, Nov. 18 - 8 p.m.

Halsey

  • Tuesday, Nov. 21 - 7 p.m.

UFC 218 PPV

  • Saturday, Dec. 2 - TBA

Andrea Bocelli

  • Sunday, Dec. 3 - 7:30 p.m.

Katy Perry

  • Wednesday, Dec. 6 - 7 p.m.

College Basketball Doubleheader (Detroit Mercy vs. Michigan and Michigan State vs. Oakland University)

  • Saturday, Dec. 16 - TBA

Shakira

  • Monday, Jan. 22 - 7:30 p.m.

NCAA Tournament March Madness

  • Friday, March 16 and Sunday, March 18 - TBA

Lorde

  • Wednesday, March 28 - 7 p.m.

Harry Styles

  • Tuesday, June 26 - 8 p.m.

