Police confirm active shooter situation at Detroit's Henry Ford Hospital

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit police confirm there is an active shooter situation at Henry Ford Hospital on Friday morning.

The hospital was placed on lockdown, a hospital spokesperson confirms to 7 News Detroit. The hospital is located at 2799 West Grand Boulevard.

Detroit police say a man went into the hospital and shot his wife. No word yet on any additional injuries.

The suspect is not yet in custody, according to officials.

We're told SWAT and officers from other precincts are being called to the scene.

