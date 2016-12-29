VIDEO: Singer Trey Songz facing assault charges after Detroit concert at Joe Louis Arena

DETROIT (WXYZ) -

Grammy-nominated singer Trey Songz was arrested in Detroit following a show at the Joe Louis Arena on Wednesday night and is now facing assault charges.

Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy charged Songz with assaulting a police officer causing injury and aggravated assault.

The singer was arraigned on the charges this afternoon. Bond was set at $25,000, 10%.

Songz, whose real name is Tremaine Aldon Neverson, was in Detroit for a show along with several other artists. Video online shows Songz saying that he’s been told his set had gone too long but that he would continue regardless. He told fans that he loved Detroit, and that if they turned off his microphone he was going to tear up the stage.

Shortly afterwards his microphone was cut and Songz began to destroy stuff on the stage at the Joe Louis Arena.

According to Detroit Police, a sergeant went onstage to try to stop the singer. That’s when they were struck by debris being thrown by the artist. The officer suffered a concussion and is now at a local hospital recovering from what police called “minor injuries.”

Songz has a concert scheduled for Friday night in Chicago.