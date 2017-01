Injuries reported after fire at Ypsilanti apartment complex near EMU

(WXYZ) - Ypsilanti Fire confirms five people were injured in a fire at the University Green Apartments on Green Road near Eastern Michigan University.

Firefighters were called to the scene shortly after 12:30 a.m.

On arrival, firefighters assisted in evacuating the residents and extinguishing the fire which started in a third floor apartment, according to officials.

The people injured in the incident were transported to local hospitals.

A total of 35 to 40 residents were displaced because of the fire which affected all 18 units of the building.

Building management is working to find housing for the victims and Red Cross is on the scene to assist.

Fire officials have not determined the cause yet.

Update: we previously reported the name of the apartment complex as Huron View Apartments.

STAY WITH WXYZ.COM FOR UPDATES.