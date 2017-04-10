Judge rules Mateen Cleaves will stand trial on sex assault charges

(WXYZ) - Months after a sexual assault case against him was dismissed, a new judge has ruled that former Michigan State basketball star Mateen Cleaves will stand trial on the charges.

In December, Judge Cathy Dowd dismissed the charges against Cleaves, deeming there was not enough evidence for him to be bound over.

During a court hearing on Monday afternoon, Judge Archie Hayman said that Judge Dowd did abuse her discretion by not binding the case over for trial in circuit court. According to ABC12, Hayman said it was a "disservice" to both sides.

Cleaves is accused of sexually assaulting a woman at a Mundy Township motel in 2015. The woman said she met Cleaves at a charity golf outing.

The case is being handled by the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office after a conflict was raised by the Genesee County Prosecutor's Office.