DETROIT, Mich. (WXYZ) - Fire crews are battling a large fire at a DDOT bus terminal on Detroit's east side. It's located at Shoemaker and St. Jean.

A 2nd alarm has been called. Right now we don't know the extent of the damage to the building, or if there are any injuries.

