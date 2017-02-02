Woody, Michigan's groundhog, predicts six more weeks of winter

(WXYZ) - Well, Woody has spoken.

Michigan's official groundhog predicts that we will all have six more weeks of winter. Sorry.

Every year, the Howell Nature Center invites everyone to join in on all of the fun. The nature center is the home of Woody.

Woody, in fact, has better record than her cousin Punxsutawney Phil. She's been at it for 19 years and has a record of 14-4.

Compared to her cousin who she gets to rarely see, Punxsutawney Phil's has a less than 50-percent accuracy rate.



