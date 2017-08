Powerball is offering another shot at being a multimillionaire, with the stakes rising even higher.

After no one matched Wednesday night's winning number, the Powerball jackpot grew by $25 million, now standing at $535 million. This is the fifth largest Powerball jackpot ever.

If anyone in Michigan won, it would be the largest Powerball prize ever won in the state.

Powerball tickets are available for $2 until 10 p.m. on Saturday. The drawing will be at 10:59 p.m.