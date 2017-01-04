Macy's closing 68 stores, including four in Michigan

(WXYZ) - Macy's says they will be shutting down 68 stores across the country, as they battle slowing sales and online competition.

These closures will affect 4,000 employees and is part of a plan to shut down 100 stores over the next few years.

In Michigan, the closures will affected stores in stores in Westland, Lansing, Eastland Center in Harper Woods and Lakeview Square Mall in Battle Creek.

Final clearance sales will begin Monday, January 9 and run for between eight to 12 weeks.