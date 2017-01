DETROIT (WXYZ) - - A man is in the hospital after being shot in his side. Now, police are looking for the suspects.



It happened around 1 a.m. Saturday in the 16000 block of Linwood near Puritan. That's on Detroit's west side.

The 29-year-old victim is in the hospital, in temporary serious condition.

Anyone with information should call the Detroit Police Department or Crime Stoppers.