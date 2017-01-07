Man shot, killed while sitting in parked car on Detroit's east side

DETROIT (WXYZ) - Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened Friday night on Detroit's east side.

Officers say it appears the victim was targeted while sitting in his parked car.

The victim is only being identified as a 24-year-old man. He was reportedly sitting in his car on Pelkey -- a residential street -- when police say someone walked up and fired shots.

The victim, we're told, tried to drive away, but he didn't make it.



"Any time that we have anybody just sitting out here in a car apparently minding their own business on a residential street and shot multiple times, it's very concerning," said Detroit Police Sgt. Andrew Guntzviller.

Right now, detectives don't know why this man was targeted, but they are looking for multiple people who fled the scene after shots were fired.



Investigators don't believe the victim lived in the neighborhood, and they're not sure what he was doing there, but they do know several people saw it and they're interviewing some witnesses now.



If you have any information regarding this incident, please call police.