Massive semi fire closes westbound I-696 at Woodward

ROYAL OAK, Mich. (WXYZ) - 2:27 p.m.

Eastbound I-696 is back open at Woodward in Royal Oak while the westbound lanes remain closed after a massive semi fire earlier in the afternoon.

Originally, both directions were closed due to the fire, which involved a semi and at least two vehicles. Smoke was visible for miles and was even picked up on our Mt. Clemens tower cam.

It's not clear what caused the fire, but Michigan State Police say there are no injuries.

We're not sure when westbound I-696 will reopen.

2 p.m.

A massive semi fire has closed both directions of I-696 at Woodward Ave. in Royal Oak. Right now, at least two vehicles are involved and it appears a semi could be involved as well.

Crews are on scene battling the fire.

Michigan State Police tell 7 Action News they're not sure what caused the fire but there are no injuries.

1:50 p.m.

A massive fire has closed both directions of I-696 at Woodward Ave. in Royal Oak.

Chopper 7 was over the scene and showed at least two vehicles involved as well as the semi.

Smoke can be seen from miles, even from our Mt. Clemens tower cam.

Right now we haven't been told if there are any injuries.