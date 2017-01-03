Michigan mom launches petition to remove candy and magazines from Meijer checkout aisles

"Some people would argue that I'm taking away their choice, but I would argue that those things can still be in other areas of the store, but we should work harder at eating junk food."
Other stores, like Target, are trying out healthier checkout aisles.
Jane says she contacted Meijer numerous times but hasn't gotten a response.
"They are a good company, I just want them to take this extra step."
Now she is asking other shoppers to step up and sign the petition.
She added, "It's not just about parents and kids. It's about the health of everybody."
We reached out to Meijer and they offered this statement saying:
Millions of customers come to Meijer each week and our goal is to ensure our offerings appeal to the needs of a very broad and diverse customer base. We are proud of the healthy choices we offer throughout our stores as well as the fact that our customers can count on us for all of their shopping needs, whatever their buying preference.
Company officials would not say if they would look into changing their checkout aisles.