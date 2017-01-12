Michigan representatives introduce bill to end Daylight Saving Time

LANSING, Mich. (WXYZ) - A new bill introduced in the Michigan House of Representatives wants to end Daylight Saving Time in Michigan.

House Bill No. 4342, introduced by Reps. Scott Dianda, John Chirkun, Sam Singh, Peter Pettalia, Tom Barrett and Robert Kosowski, was referred to the Committee on Government Operations.

The bill calls for the state to follow the standard time of the zone it is in, in this case, Eastern Time Zone, and calls for the elimination of Daylight Saving Time in the the state.

In March 2015, the same bill was introduced by State Rep. Jeff Irwin.