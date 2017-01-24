Misconduct charges dropped against former Detroit police officers

Two former Detroit Police officers are walking away from misconduct charges, after a judge missed the case with prejudice. It stems from a drug case two years ago.

Attorney David Lee all smiles tonight, after his client, former Detroit officer Steven Fultz, had misconduct charges dropped Monday.

Another former Detroit officer John McKee also received the same news. Lee tells Action News a judge dismissed the charges, only saying he ruled prosecutorial misconduct by the first witness, the assistant Wayne County Prosecutor.

Both men, who were hired by other agencies after resigning from Detroit, were accused of filing false police reports in connection with a drug case in January of 2015.

We're told Fultz would like to return to Detroit as an officer, but now is focusing on his family. We reached out to Mckee's attorney, as well as the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office, but we have not heard back yet.

Detroit Police say if these men want to work for the department once again, they would have to formally apply for their jobs.