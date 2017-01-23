EAA, Detroit Public Schools Community District to fight to save schools

DETROIT (WXYZ) - Soon, we could see more schools close in Detroit.



Later this morning, we’re expecting to hear from leaders of both the Education Achievement Authority and the Detroit Public Schools Community District.

The call for unity by the EAA and the DPSCD comes just days after the state’s school reform office announced the possible closure of more than three dozen schools.



More than half of those are in Detroit.



The EAA was set up by Governor Snyder five years ago -- in part -- to identify those under performing schools and help them.



Some in the city say that hasn’t happened.



State law allows for state-ordered school closures if chronically underperforming schools have not improved despite receiving other forms of intervention.



We've learned schools in Benton Harbor, Bridgeport, Kalamazoo and River Rouge, Saginaw and Pontiac all face possible closing.



But it’s the schools in Detroit that Detroit Federation of Teachers President Ivy Bailey says may need more time to see improvement.



Bailey says it's likely the leaders of the DPSCD will ask the state for more time to make improvements.



As for why these schools are under performing – one reason she says is the teacher shortage. The district has upwards of 200 spots open for teachers.

