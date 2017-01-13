Detroit's Most Wanted Arrested: Jimmie Walker in custody in Clarkston jewelry store robbery

CLARKSTON, Mich. (WXYZ) - Authorities say they have captured a man they say was involved in a Clarkston jewelry store robbery that left the clerk shot and the suspect on the run.

His name is Jimmie Walker and he’s no stranger to the law. He was taken into custody in Hamtramck by the U.S. Marshals Detroit Fugitive Task Force and the Oakland County Sheriff's Department.

It was December 17 when police say 50-year-old Walker and Roy Genright stormed into the Clarkston Jewelry Outlet.

“Wearing the ski masks, they had the handguns, clearly visible, they ordered the father and son on the ground, started rifling through the jewelry store looking for anything of value,” Deputy U.S. Marshal Justin Efthemiou said.

The father, Daniel Chiappelli was shot in the back during the robbery. We spoke with his wife shortly after the traumatic ordeal.

“Wrestled with the assailant and tried to get the gun from him and he panicked and told the other guy to get in here and shoot this mother effer,” Tracy Chiappelli said.

But that didn’t stop his fight, as Walker and Genright took off with stolen cash, jewelry and a handgun, Chiappelli got into his car and followed them.

“The injured father jumped in his vehicle, pursued the robbers, ended up smashing into their vehicle and disabling it,” Efthemiou said.

Genright was arrested on the scene, but Walker got away. He’s 5-foot-9, 180 pounds and considered armed and dangerous.

“Walker really did a lot of forethought and intent on this crime and really took advantage of a small business, a family owned business. He took advantage of a family,” Efthemiou said.