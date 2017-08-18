Detroit's Most Wanted: Lamonte Jackson wanted in connection with shooting

DETROIT (WXYZ) - This week, the U.S. Marshals are asking for your help finding a man with a violent history. He was accused of ordering a teenager to gun down another teen.

Lamonte Jackson is wanted in connection with a June shooting on what police say was under his order. With the gunman now in custody, the Marshals fear who he’ll use next and who will be his next victim.

“We’re still looking for Lamonte Jackson. Though he may not have pulled the trigger in this case, he’s just as culpable for having London go get the firearm and introducing that into this fight,” Deputy U.S. Marshal Rob Watson said.

Watson says it was a fight Lamonte Jackson had with his girlfriend’s family that sparked the violence.

“During the fight, Jackson tells London to get a gun, London comes back with a handgun and shoots a 17-year-old victim twice,” Watson said.

Ryan London says the man police say pulled the trigger is now in custody as the hunt intensifies for Lamonte Jackson.

“I wouldn’t rule out the possibility of any gang activity, but for this guy to exert this kind of control over him, it’s concerning,” Watson said.

Watson worries who else will take orders from Jackson and how far he’s willing to go.

“He’s not just a danger to community, he presents a very real danger to law enforcement,” Watson said.

Jackson is 6 feet tall and 195 pounds, he’s considered armed and dangerous and believed to be on Detroit’s East Side.

“Jackson already has a long criminal history with assaults, with weapons offenses, drugs, breaking into people’s houses- he’s no stranger to criminal activity in the city of Detroit- he’s no stranger to harming people,” Watson said.

There is a cash reward for any information leading to Jackson’s arrest. You can call the U.S. Marshals anytime at (313) 234-5656 and you can remain anonymous.