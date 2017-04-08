Detroit's Most Wanted: Lloyd Ray is wanted in Lincoln Park murder

LINCOLN PARK, Mich. (WXYZ) -

The U.S. Marshals are looking for the man responsible for killing a man in Lincoln Park and another shooting another three times.

Marshals say Lloyd Ray has strong gang affiliations in Inkster and at 24-years-old is wanted for shooting a man and killing another.

“Our guy, Ray, who we’re looking for is gone, left the scene, he’s fled and you got a guy dead and another guy with 3 to 4 bullet holes in them,” Deputy U.S. Marshal Aaron Garcia said.

He says the victim and Ray were associates and knew each other through mutual friends.

“Known to be in the Inkster area, Little Saigon area, gang infested,” he said. “That’s where 99% of Inkster's problems come from, this little area.”

Garcia says Ray goes by ‘Saigon Shooter’ on the streets and on social media.

“They’re not shy he’s not trying to conceal no identity he’s putting out there to the public he has a gun,” Garcia said. “These guys are very brave, very violent and they really just don’t care “

And though he’s big on social media, he’s not the only Lloyd Ray in the area.

“This guy is a 24-year-old killer, his name though, he has a brother with the same name and a father with the same name,” Garcia said.

The Marshals believe Ray has altered his appearance, shaving his dread locks all while staying in a familiar place.

“He’s bouncing around Inkster, he’s from that area, he was born in Inkster and also obviously Lincoln Park and Detroit,” Garcia.

There is a cash reward for any information leading police to Lloyd Ray. You can call them anytime and remain anonymous at (313) 234-5656.