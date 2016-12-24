Detroit's Most Wanted: We're searching for three killers who remain on the run

DETROIT (WXYZ) - While work and school stops for most of us during the holidays, law enforcement is still out keeping us safe. The same goes for the U.S. Marshals as they hunt dangerous fugitives in our area.

Together with the U.S. Marshals, 7 Action News viewers have helped lock up 20 dangerous fugitives living in our community.

Now, the Marshals are asking us to revisit a few who are still at the top of their Most Wanted list: Brandon McCauley, Jermaine Pritchett, Jarmaine Robinson.

The U.S. Marshals say all three men are cold blooded killers still roaming our streets.

“Essentially this man leaves a trail of wreckage behind him, he’s dangerous, he’s a killer and he will kill again, he’s dangerous and we need to get him off our streets,” Deputy U.S. Marshal Rob Watson said of Brandon McCauley.

The 23-year-old is accused of hunting down and killing his victim in February.

He’s 5’5” to 5’7” weighing 150 pounds with a tattoo on the left side of his neck says Brandon.

“There’s a young child without a father, a senseless death, senseless,” Deputy U.S. Marshall Aaron Garcia said.

That’s a murder police say Jermaine Pritchett is responsible for. Garcia says the victim died a hero shielding his brother in the May shooting.

Pritchett is 20-years-old, 5’5” and 150 pounds and from a prominent family in Ecorse. The U.S. Marshals believe they are helping him hide.

“This isn’t a one-time deal, this is who you are, this is what you do,” Watson said. “Which is even more reason for you to call and get this guy off the street.”

The Marshals say Jarmaine Robinson planned a mass murder in May 2014, killing only one man when his gun malfunctioned.

“He shot a man in the face and then tried to murder three others,” Watson said.

Robinson is 5’5” and 140 pounds.

“If you don’t get this person off the street, your family could be next. You could be burying your mother, father, sister, brother,” Watson said.

The Marshals offer rewards for all of the fugitives featured on Detroit’s Most Wanted.

You can call them anytime and remain anonymous at (313) 234-5656.