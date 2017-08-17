MSU denies request for space made by White Nationalist National Policy Institute
4:56 PM, Aug 17, 2017
5:03 PM, Aug 17, 2017
(WXYZ) - Michigan State University is denying a request by the National Policy Institute to rent space on campus to accommodate a speaker.
The group is part of the White Nationalist movement and is led by Richard Spencer, who is known for coining the term Alt-Right.
MSU released the following statement about the denial:
After consultation with law enforcement officials, Michigan State University has decided to deny the National Policy Institute’s request to rent space on campus to accommodate a speaker. This decision was made due to significant concerns about public safety in the wake of the tragic violence in Charlottesville last weekend. While we remain firm in our commitment to freedom of expression, our first obligation is to the safety and security of our students and our community.