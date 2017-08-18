Pizza Hut, Papa John's or Domino's: Which one has the best rewards program?

Many pizza companies have started rewards programs to help their customers earn free pizzas. But which one has the best rewards program?

We crunched the numbers for Domino’s, Pizza Hut and Papa John’s to see which program allows customers to spend the least amount of money to earn a free pizza.

Each program we checked requires that customers order online or through their apps to use their rewards program and earn points.

We started with Domino’s "Piece of the Pie" rewards program. For every dollar you spend, you receive one point. To get a free medium pizza, you need to have accumulated 60 points. That means you need to have spent $60, or have purchased six large pizzas.

Next, we tested Papa John’s, which has a program that gives customers one point for every $5 they spend. That means that after spending $75 — and racking up 15 points — you get a free medium pizza.

Finally, we checked Pizza Hut, which has become one of the latest pizza chains to offer a rewards program to its customers. For every dollar you spend online, you earn two points. Once you accumulate 200 points, or spend $100, you earn a free medium pizza.

If you have no affinity to a pizza company, then you’ll want to go with Pizza Hut for its rewards program because of a limited-time deal it is offering. Now until Oct. 1, Pizza Hut is quadrupling its points. That means you only have to spend $50 to earn a free medium pizza, which makes them the best choice — until October, at least.