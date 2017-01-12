Newly elected school board holds their first meeting in Detroit

There's a new era for Detroit's school board as the district returns to local control.

DETROIT, Mich. (WXYZ) - For the first time in seven years, the public school system in Detroit is back under locally, elected control.

On Wednesday, the newly elected school board for the district held their first meeting. 

Detroit Public Schools is now known as Detroit Public Schools Community District, under the restructuring that happened last year, to allow the district operate without debt. 

Several education reform bills were passed last year so the district could operate without the debt and be back under local control.

The new school board is made up of seven members, Dr. Deborah Hunter-Havrill, Georgia Lemmons, Lamar Lemmons, Sonya Mays, Angelique Peterson-Mayberry, Misha Stallworth and Dr. Iris Taylor.

Taylor was elected president of the board during Wednesday’s meeting.

She said the board is ready for the challenges ahead.

"I think we all realize we are sitting under a microscope and I guess you can look at that two ways.  You can look at it, oh it's a microscope or you can look at it really as an opportunity, there's a lot of people out there you can engage to try and make things right,” said Taylor.

The next board meeting will be February 14. 

