Officers across three states fighting human trafficking

(WXYZ) - Happening all week long, Michigan State Police officers are joining forces with cops in Ohio and Indiana to battle human trafficking.



These law enforcement officers are also teaming up with a group called Truckers Against Trafficking. They are working together to share the signs of human trafficking to all drivers.

Human trafficking is the fastest growing crime in the world and it is happening right here in Michigan.



Back in November, police rescued three women from a home on Electric Street on Detroit's southwest side. Police say they were held against their will and likely part of a sex trafficking ring.



A 69-year-old man was arrested, neighbors said they had no idea people were trapped in the home.



The goal this week for Michigan, Ohio and Indiana highway troopers is to spread awareness with people who spend the most amount of time on interstates like rest area attendants, truck stop clerks, and long distance drivers like truckers and bus companies.

