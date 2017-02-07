Penske Automotive to lay off more than 160 employees

(WXYZ) - Penske Automotive will soon be letting go of more than 160 employees.

The layoffs affect employees at Penske vehicle service locations including Detroit, Pontiac, Milford, Warren and Lansing, according to a release the company sent into the state's WARN site.

Penske says this morning that due to the loss of a contract with General Motors, they'll no longer be providing certain fleet and or transportation services for the automaker.



That could result in the permanent layoff of more than 165 employees at locations across southeast Michigan.

The layoffs would be effective April 1.

In addition to the cities mentioned earlier, the company's location in Grand Blanc will close, too.

