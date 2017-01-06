Suspect charged in connection to deadly gas station shooting

DETROIT (WXYZ) - The Wayne County Prosecutor's office says they have charged a 26-year-old man in connection with a deadly gas station shooting.

Police say two individuals approached the victim, 22-year-old Javon Perry, and getting into an argument with him.

Joseph Lucas is alleged to have driven these suspects to and from the station. He has been charged with First Degree Murder and Felony Firearms charges.

He is expected to be arraigned Saturday.

Detroit police say a person of interest is being questioned in connection to the deadly gas station shooting on Thursday morning. They continue to search for two suspects.

According to police, Perry was filling up his car at the Marathon Gas Station on Gratiot near Eastburn when several men came out and chased him across the street.

Police sources tell us the man was shot multiple times above the neck and died before getting to the hospital.

The suspects were seen driving a gold Buick. They have been identified as Derrick Everson and Kyrell Raymond Alonzo.