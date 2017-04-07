(WXYZ) - Dearborn-based clothing company Carhartt and Boston-based apparel company ’47 are joining forces to celebrate baseball.

The two companies introduced their exclusive Detroit Tigers and Boston Red Sox gear on Opening Day at Comerica Park.

The exclusive line is called OUTWORK x OUTROOT and will be available at Comerica Park, Fenway Park, Carhartt stores in Detroit and Boston, ‘47 Boston store and online.

Here’s a sneak peak at some of the merchandise.

Click for PHOTOS of new line