Police investigating after man shot, killed on Detroit's west side

6:26 AM, Feb 2, 2017
3:43 PM, Feb 2, 2017

DETROIT (WXYZ) - Detroit police are investigating after a 34-year-old man was shot and killed on the city's west side this morning.

It happened near a motorcycle club on Woodrow Wilson around 4 a.m. 

Several bullet casings could be seen on the ground.

Police say the victim was involved in a verbal altercation with another person before he was shot.

No word on any arrests.

