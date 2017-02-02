Police investigating after man shot, killed on Detroit's west side

DETROIT (WXYZ) - Detroit police are investigating after a 34-year-old man was shot and killed on the city's west side this morning.



It happened near a motorcycle club on Woodrow Wilson around 4 a.m.



Several bullet casings could be seen on the ground.

Police say the victim was involved in a verbal altercation with another person before he was shot.



No word on any arrests.



