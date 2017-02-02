Police investigating after man shot, killed on Detroit's west side

Cloudy
HI: 24°
LO: 13°
HI: 28°
HI: 34°
LO: 20°
Man shot, killed outside motorcycle bar on Detroit's west side
DETROIT (WXYZ) - Detroit police are investigating after a 34-year-old man was shot and killed on the city's west side this morning.
It happened near a motorcycle club on Woodrow Wilson around 4 a.m.
Several bullet casings could be seen on the ground.
Police say the victim was involved in a verbal altercation with another person before he was shot.
No word on any arrests.
STAY WITH WXYZ.COM FOR UPDATES ON THIS DEVELOPING STORY.