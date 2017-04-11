Police investigating reported break-in at Slows Bar BQ in Detroit

DETROIT (WXYZ) - Detroit police are investigating a reported break-in at the popular Slows Bar BQ restaurant on Michigan Avenue.

Police say a side door was open when officers arrived and it appears nothing was taken.

We're told police received the call around 4:05 a.m. after an alarm was set off.

It is one of several reported incidents near each other this morning.

About a mile away, around 3:00 a.m. someone broke through a window and a cinder block wall to get inside a collision shop on Michigan Avenue

Police also say they received a report of a break-in at Johnny Noodle King earlier this morning, around 3:35 a.m.

The place was ransacked, but police aren't sure if anything was taken.

Johnny Noodle King is located at 2601 W. Fort Street.