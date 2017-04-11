Police investigating reported break-in at Slows Bar BQ in Detroit

5:25 AM, Apr 11, 2017
4 hours ago

DETROIT (WXYZ) - Detroit police are investigating a reported break-in at the popular Slows Bar BQ restaurant on Michigan Avenue.

Police say a side door was open when officers arrived and it appears nothing was taken. 

We're told police received the call around 4:05 a.m. after an alarm was set off.

It is one of several reported incidents near each other this morning.

About a mile away, around 3:00 a.m. someone broke through a window and a cinder block wall to get inside a collision shop on Michigan Avenue

Police also say they received a report of a break-in at Johnny Noodle King earlier this morning, around 3:35 a.m.

The place was ransacked, but police aren't sure if anything was taken. 

Johnny Noodle King is located at 2601 W. Fort Street. 

 

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top