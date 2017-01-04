Police: Armed suspect forces man to strip in Southfield before stealing his Porsche

(WXYZ) - Southfield police are investigating an early morning carjacking in the 20300 block of Westland.

Police say a man was in his Porsche Cayenne around 3:00 a.m. when another man hopped out of a minivan carrying a shotgun and announced a hold-up.

That's when the suspect forced the man to give him his pants and shoes and then stole his car, according to police. 

Police say there were four people involved.

No descriptions have been released yet. 

