Police raid pawn shop in northwest Detroit

DETROIT (WXYZ) - Canton Police spent hours outside IPawn in Detroit, carrying out boxes and boxes of new merchandise.

Investigators showed up around 11 a.m. Monday, and concentrated on two areas near 8 Mile Road and Lahser.

Police won't say much, only telling us a few people have been arrested and it's an on-going investigation.

Officers also took out boxes of new stuff from what appeared to be a storage facility in the strip mall behind the pawn shop. There was a large Walmart trailer being loaded up with merchandise.

Customers started showing up asking how they can get their stuff back. We've learned the owner of the shop has his house raided in Commerce Township as well.