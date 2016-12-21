Stevie Wonder Avenue street sign unveiled in Detroit

DETROIT (WXYZ) - The city of Detroit honored a Motown legend Wednesday afternoon with a brand new street sign.

Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan, Rep. John Conyers and more joined together for the unveiling of Stevie Wonder Ave. at the northeast corner of Milwaukee Ave. and Woodward Ave.

Stevie Wonder was also on hand for the event.

"Many things that have happened in my lifetime, I never imagined those things would happen. Obviously, God knew and so I'm just very thankful," said Wonder.

Mayor Mike Duggan also gave him the key to the city.

"So many wonderful things have happened because of Motown in my life and for my life," the artist said.

Stevie Wonder was born in Saginaw, moved to Detroit as a child and signed with Motown Records at the age of 11.

Stevie Wonder grew up near his newly named street.

The naming of the street took two years in the making and it is less than a mile from Hitsville, USA where he got his start.

He added, "Detroit is all in everything I've done."

On top of speeches from Duggan and Conyers, art work was displayed that was inspired by Wonder and created by the Henry Ford Academy high school.

"I never imagined that in my lifetime this honor would be bestowed upon me. I didn't, but God did," Wonder said in a release. "I am so thankful and filled with gratitude that that the city where I grew up would give me a forever moment- a moment that is captured on Milwaukee Street and in my heart. I am overjoyed."

In his career, Wonder has had 32 No. 1 single, 25 Grammy Awards, an Academy Award and a Golden Globe. He has also won numerous other award,s including the Distinguished Services Award from the President's Committee on Employment of Handicapped People.