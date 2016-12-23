CPL holder shoots two men who tried to carjack him early Friday morning in Detroit

9:58 AM, Dec 23, 2016
DETROIT (WXYZ - Detroit police say a CPL holder shot and wounded two men who tried to carjack him at a gas station in northwest Detroit early Friday morning.

According to police, it happened just after midnight in the area of 7 Mile Rd. and Shiawassee at the Valero gas station.

We're told the victim shot the 20-year-old man and his 21-year-old accomplice, sending them to the hospital. The 20-year-old is listed in serious condition while the 21-year-old is in stable condition.

Police have interviewed the victim and continue to investigate. 

