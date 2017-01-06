Detroit 911 dispatcher attacked and robbed outside Detroit police department's 911 center

DETROIT (WXYZ) - The Detroit 911 dispatcher who was attacked and robbed Tuesday night on her way to work, is now telling her story to us.

Surveillance video shows her being dragged by four teenagers, after getting off a bus around eleven that night.

The 48-year old, who does not want to be identified, says she pushed the button at the gate, and was waiting for it to open, when they attacked her.

She tells us, "Oh, I keep seeing flashes of that little boy in my face. You know, tell me that, you know, give me whatever I got. I still have flashbacks of that right now. I'm about to cry again."

The woman was robbed of her cell phone and some other belongings.

She's hoping for security changes, claiming the guard booth is rarely manned.

The 48-year old went on to say, "We need to have somebody out at the security booth, at least for the night shift especially. Cause I think if someone was at the booth, it probably would have never happened like that."

Police are looking into any improvements, but stress the area is secure and well lit. They tell us the actual attack happened off the facility on Lyndon.

She is taking a few days off the job.

Police say they have identified all four teenagers in the video.