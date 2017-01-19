Detroit family believes someone used his love of music to lure a young father to his death

DETROIT (WXYZ) - Keiph Jenkins loved music, and his family believes his passion may have led to his death.

The father of a one-year-old girl was found naked and shot to death Tuesday morning near Vassar and the Southfield Freeway on the city's northwest side.

His mother, Moniek Jenkins, tells us, "I miss my son. He did not deserve to die like this. He was not a thug."

She believes he was set up, lured away from his home by someone using his passion for music.

His family says he had been talking to someone about doing a song, hours before he was shot several times.

His sister Shakeira Dubose, urging folks to step forward, says, "You would want someone to do this for your family. So do this for mine. We shouldn't be here doing this."

Jenkins would have turned 26-years-old next month.

Police right now do not have a motive or any descriptions on suspects.