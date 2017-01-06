Detroit police officer under fire for alleged comments relating to officers living in the city

DETROIT (WXYZ) - A Detroit police officer is under internal investigation after he is alleged to have made insulting remarks on social media about the people he protects.

The officer, identified in Facebook posts as Daniel Wolff, allegedly posted comments on an article about police residency rules in Detroit

The reportedly say, “Getting rid of residency was the best thing that ever happened to the Detroit Police!!!!! We have to police the garbage but you can’t make us live in the garbage.”

When told by the author the officer’s job might be on the line, he allegedly replied, “I’ve been trying to get fired for years.”

Sources tell 7 Action News the cop is a regular at the fourth precinct.

We were unable to locate him for comment or to verify the posts.

The police chief says the officer is under review.

“He will be held accountable if the allegations are true,” said Chief James Craig.

Today, the Detroit Coalition Against Police Brutality called for the officer’s resignation or firing.