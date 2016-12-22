Dog left behind when Detroit family moved out found at curb sitting on owner's old broken chair

DETROIT (WXYZ) - When Terri Looby, a volunteer with D.A.W.G. (Detroit Animal Welfare Group) and a friend saw the dog they would later name "Ollie," it was clear he needed to be rescued from the cold.

Ollie had been left behind by his owners when they moved out of their house on Detroit's west side.

Looby says neighbors told her that the family came back to retrieve their little dog that had been left wandering outside, but they left Ollie.

The dog was shivering in the cold, starving with his bones showing, and sitting on top of what was left of an old broken chair that had been left on the curb when his family moved out.

Ollie is now in the care of D.A.W.G., a non-profit animal rescue, getting medical attention for a broken femur.

He now has a warm place to stay during his mandatory stray-hold. He's being fostered by Jill Martens who saw Looby's Facebook post about Ollie and wanted to help.

"I seen the post by Terri that someone needed to come help. And I decided I wasn't really doing anything today, so I might as well go save a dog," said Martens who described Ollie as a loving dog who deserves someone who will take care of him properly and never abandon him.

If you would like to help cover Ollie's veterinary care costs, you can call Wilson Veterinary Hospital in Washington Township at 586-752-6217.

Donations can also be made directly to D.A.W.G. A YouCaring fundraising page has also been set up.

Click on the video to see Ollie and his rescuers in Kimberly Craig's report.