DPSCD & EAA to host learning summit on Tuesday, January 31st

Detroit Public Schools Community District and Education Achievement Authority of Michigan will host a joint Learning Summit on Tuesday, January 31 at Martin Luther King Jr. Sr. High School. The event will take place from 4 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Key leaders from several cities including Lawrence Public Schools, Shelby County Schools and Springfield Public Schools will share how they accelerated performance for students in underperforming schools.

The goal of the summit is to glean turnaround strategies for struggling schools from local and national best practices, then develop an aggressive, comprehensive plan for the 2017-18 school year.

The summit will include breakout sessions, question and answer discussion and a data walk of the schools that are on the next level of accountability list.