Four arrested in connection to attack, robbery of 911 dispatcher

DETROIT (WXYZ) - Detroit police say they have arrested four people in the attack and robbery of a 911 dispatcher earlier this week.

According to police, they arrested Marquise Goodman and Lathyas Sutton, both 17, in the attack. Two other people were also taken into custody.

Police say the woman was walking to work when an armed suspect approached her from behind and demanded her belongings. Three other suspects then approached, demanding more items, grabbing her by the neck. They punched her in the face and threw her to the ground.

"Oh, I keep seeing flashes of that little boy in my face. You know, tell me that, you know, give me whatever I got. I still have flashbacks of that right now. I'm about to cry again," she told 7 Action News after the attack.

She is hoping for security changes, claiming the guard booth is rarely manned. Police are looking into any improvements, but stress the area is secure and well lit. They tell us the attack happened off the facility on Lyndon.