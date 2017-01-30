Groundbreaking for Shinola Hotel in downtown Detroit on Tuesday

DETROIT (WXYZ) - Groundbreaking for the all-new Shinola Hotel in downtown Detroit will happen Tuesday, according to Bedrock.

On hand will be Bedrock Founder Dan Gilbert, Bedrock Executive Vice President Dan Mullen and Shinola CEO Tom Lewand.

In September, Bedrock and Shinola announced plans to build the hotel at 1400 Woodward Ave. The boutique hotel will have at least 130 rooms and is expected to open in fall 2018.

"There is a demand for hotel rooms here in Detroit. And so, if we can bring more people into the city, it does impact the local economy from a restaurant point of view, from a retail point of view," Shinola President Jacque Panis said. "There will be elements of the brand within the space, within the common spaces and within the rooms. Our message is: This is home. And we are dedicated to the city."