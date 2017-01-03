Honor the Blue Line hockey game to raise money for slain officers

DETROIT (WXYZ) - They're taking to the ice to honor fallen officers.

Later this week the Michigan Warriors square off against the DPD hockey team in the 2017 Honor the Blue Line charity hockey game.

The game will raise money to benefit the families of officers Kenneth Steil, Collin Rose and Myron Jarrett who were all killed in the line of duty.

Outside of the game, there will be raffles, silent auctions, special presentations by the Michigan Warriors and more.

The game takes place on Saturday from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at Fraser Hockey Land.

Tickets can be bought at EventBrite.com or at the door.

