Memorial marker unveiled for slain Detroit police corporal Myron Jarrett

DETROIT (WXYZ) - A memorial marker for a fallen officer killed in a hit-and-run in Detroit was unveiled today.

It is on the corner of Puritan Avenue and Monica Street. It’s the intersection where Corporal Myron Jarrett was struck and killed while assisting other officers during a traffic stop.

Now that memorial marker will make sure he is never forgotten.

Colette Jarrett's heart is heavy as many honor her son, Corporal Myron Jarrett.

Officials took turns speaking highly of the man who spent his career trying to make the community safer.

Jarrett died in October after being struck by a hit and run driver - as he assisted other officer's during a traffic stop.

Now there is a memorial marker on the corner Puritan and Monica. Who ever passes by the sign will always remember Corporal Jarrett's ultimate sacrifice.

Officials are also hoping to name the street after Corporal Jarrett and there's some talk of also naming a park after him.

