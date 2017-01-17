National Geographic names Detroit top unexpected city for food lovers in North America

DETROIT(WXYZ) - We've been saying for a while now, Detroit is a place for foodies! Now, National Geographic agrees.

They named the top six unexpected cities for food lovers across the globe.

The writers breakdown areas of the city, saying Corktown has a variety of unique eateries.

They also talked about authentic ethnic eats.

And when it comes to a night out, Midtown is the place to be.

They even name Selden Standard as a favorite.

Chef Andy Hollyday of Selden Standard said, "I'm not surprised National Geographic put a spotlight on Detroit."

He couldn't be more proud of Detroit and all the restaurants that are making this city become a food destination.

"Detroit currently is going through some amazing changes," he said. "As of late, there has been a lot of new restaurants opening, ton of talented chefs."

National Geographic named the top six unexpected cities for food lovers, one per continent.

Detroit takes the spot for North America.

"Ethnic influence all over the area and just a lot good, hardworking people."

In the article, the writers mention Selden Standard as a great place to go for a night out. The restaurant has a farm to table theme, with many ingredients coming from urban farms in the city.

Chef Andy takes pride in their different kinds pasta, his wood fired oven, the drinks and don't forgot presentation.

"Very seasonal cooking, it's all made from scratch, all handmade food and we have a really amazing staff," he said. "There will be more traffic and newcomers to the city to see all the awesome things that are going on."

With the city topping foodie lists, it's no surprise Motown will turn into "Chow-down town."

"Detroit is on its way to be a food destination. There is a long way to go, but what we have now is very exciting."

Chef Andy says the only thing Detroit is missing is a large food festival to really turn this city into a food destination.

To read the National Geographic article, click here.